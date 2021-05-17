ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – Twenty-two members and guests braved the elements to attend the DuBois Area Historical Society’s 12th Spring Walk at Camp Mountain Run. Luckily, for all, the heavy rain of the morning stopped just in time for a dry but chilly excursion.

Galen Kilmer, the society’s representative for Sandy Township and a past Boy Scout leader, led the tour of the property.

Founded in 1932 by the Bucktail Council Boy Scouts of America, Camp Mountain Run has 393 acres of property capable of hosting 280 campers during the summer camp season and 223 campers in cabins during the winter and spring camp seasons.

Kilmer explained that the camp is used not only by Boy Scouts, but also by 16 diverse organizations throughout the year including Camp Confidence, Area 4 Venturing Summit, the probation officer training and qualifications, Elkland Search and Rescue training, the DuBois Area Purple Heart Disabled Veterans Group and Clearfield County Women’s Health Task Force.

The walking tour passed by 17 structures in the camp, along with the swimming pool, rifle range and archery range. At each stop, Kilmer provided a brief history of the facilities including construction dates and use of the structures.

One of the highlights of the walk was viewing the Camp Mountain Run fish hatchery. This includes the pond for larger fish and the holding tanks for the fingerlings that are used to stock fishing streams throughout several counties.

Several projects at Camp Mountain Run are currently in need of funding. They include: picnic tables, tent platforms, electrical upgrades, LED lighting upgrades, individual shower house facility, commercial grade lawnmower, Beech bark disease tree removal, restroom facilities at the dining hall, a new pool cover and two small restrooms to replace porta Johns.

Anyone interested in helping with these projects or interested in a tour may contact Ranger John Drum at 814-771-4566.