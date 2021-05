ADVERTISEMENT

Dorothy “Dot” Jean (Love) Coroian, 85, formerly of Valier, passed away on Sunday, May 16, 2021, at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville. She was born in Valier on February 10, 1936, a daughter of the late Charles Marshall Young and Grace Mildred (Conrad) Young. Dot was a United States Air Force Veteran, serving her country during the Korean Conflict. […]

