ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 17, there was a two-day total of 1,983 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,187,115.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,469 (+14) total cases since March of 2020 and 143 deaths while 21,594 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,182 were confirmed and 2,287 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of May 7 – May 13 is 5.3 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 26,833 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,519,018 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 92 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, and critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Fully-vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.