Curtis James Campman has announced his candidacy for the position of Clearfield County Prothonotary in this year’s Primary Election.

Campman is a life-long resident of Clearfield County, and is currently residing in Clearfield Borough.

He is the grandson of local business owners, Jim and Donna Malloy, who have owned and operated Jim’s Sports Center of downtown Clearfield for over 50 years.

He is a son of retired teacher, Forrest Campman and Treasurer of Jim’s Sports Center Inc., Colleen Campman of Clearfield.

A graduate of Clearfield Area High School, Campman was an advanced placement college prep student, played varsity football, basketball and baseball, was a member of teen court as an attorney, a member of student council, as well as being a student library aide.

Campman then attended the Pennsylvania State University and Lycoming College, majoring in history before returning home to help with the day-to-day operations at Jim’s Sports Center.

He also spent three years as a sports correspondent for a local media news source and two years as a summer intern in the Clearfield County Adult Probation office.

Campman also is currently employed by the Walmart Distribution Center 6027 in Woodland, where he has been named an ace performer and is also a member of the safety team.

Campman has been part of the Clearfield Bison football and basketball coaching staffs for over 10 years. He has also been very active in volunteering with youth sports, including the Clearfield Peewee Football Program and Clearfield Youth Baseball Association.

Campman is an active member of the Pennsylvania State Football Coaches Association and Central Pennsylvania Football Coaches Association.

He has volunteered for 15 years as a server and cook at the annual Bison Basketball spaghetti dinner fundraiser. He has also served in some capacity on the organizing committee for the Clearfield Bison High School Fieldhouse Golf tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

Campman is also an active member of the Elks BPOE No. 540, having served as head of the Elks National Foundation, which is responsible for giving money back to the area through grants.

The most popular of all being the Clearfield Community Pool’s free swim day where all area youth are granted free access to the swimming pool and a chance to win numerous prizes, including summer pool memberships.

The Elks National Foundation also provides college scholarships for area high school seniors.

Campman plans on bringing a positive attitude, friendly demeanor and hard work ethic to the office of Prothonotary. He also plans to bring back certain services to the citizens, such as passport, jury duty selection and printing off hard copy paper forms for those without access to the Internet or computer.

One of Campman’s favorite quotes is by former President Harry S. Truman, and he feels nothing is more fitting for the situations facing the current Prothonotary office: “It’s amazing what you can accomplish if you do not care who gets the credit.”