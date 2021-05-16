ADVERTISEMENT

BROOKVILLE – The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce its new Fishing and Paddling Guide is now available.

Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region offers anglers and paddlers many gently flowing rivers, lakes and streams to explore. The Clarion and Allegheny are both designated as Wild & Scenic rivers.

Clear, cold mountain streams feed the waterways in the region that sustains an amazing array of fish and abundant wildlife in the lush forests along their banks.

Visitors to the region can enjoy kayaking, canoeing, tubing, swimming, photography, fishing and endless opportunities for adventure.

This 20-page brochure is an informative guide to fishing and paddling adventures in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region.

It features lakes, streams, approved trout waters, boat/kayak/canoe launches in Cameron, Clarion, Elk, Forest and Jefferson counties, and the Clarion River, Allegheny River, Sinnemahoning and Little Toby Water Trails.

“Fishing and paddling are two of the most popular activities for visitors to the region. Our new Fishing and Paddling Guide was designed to help people easily find and explore the many waterways in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region,” says John Straitiff, executive director, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau.

Download a free copy online at VisitPAGO.com/free-information or call 814-849-5197 to request a free brochure. It is also available at PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau members’ locations.

The Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is a membership-based travel promotion organization serving five counties in northwestern Pennsylvania: Jefferson, Elk, Clarion, Forest and Cameron.

The mission of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau is to develop and initiate programs and marketing strategies with the specific intent of increasing overnight travel-related expenditures within its designated region and to create a cooperative effort to increase awareness of this region as an ultimate outdoor adventure vacation destination.