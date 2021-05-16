ADVERTISEMENT

May 16-22 is the 46th annual National EMS Week.

In 1974, President Gerald Ford authorized EMS Week to celebrate EMS practitioners and the important work they do in this nation’s communities.

This year’s theme is “This Is EMS: Caring for Our Communities,” according to the National Association of Emergency Medical Technicians (NAEMT) Web site.

Theme Days are: Monday – EMS Education Day; Tuesday – Safety Tuesday; Wednesday – EMS for Children Day; Thursday – Save-A-Life Day (CPR and Stop the Bleed); and Friday – EMS Recognition Day.

NAEMT partners with the American College of Emergency Physicians (ACEP) to lead annual EMS Week activities.

Together, NAEMT and ACEP work to ensure that the important contributions of EMS practitioners in safeguarding the health, safety and well-being of their communities are fully celebrated and recognized.

EMS Week is a time to thank paramedics, EMTs and the entire EMS workforce for their service and sacrifices, according to NAEMT. “It’s also an opportunity for EMS to continue to raise public awareness about the critical role of EMS in the community.”

To that end, Ted Charney, EMT

Houtzdale-Ramey EMS, reminds residents to make sure their homes are properly numbered to assist EMS in its response to emergencies.

“Too many times, precious time is wasted trying to locate a house in the dark or adverse weather,” he said. “That – at times – could make a huge difference in the patient’s outcome.”

Charney noted that: “A few area agencies promote address signs that are reflective that people can purchase for their homes or driveways.”