GRAMPIAN – The Grampian Lions Club will hold its annual chicken barbeque dinner at the Grampian Community Park on Thursday, June 24 during Grampian Days Homecoming.

The meal will be served as take-out only because the club must follow U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Lions Club COVID-19 guidelines. Meals will be served from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Adult portions are $9 and child portions are $5 each. Tickets are available pre-sale only. Tickets can be purchased at Dimmick’s Auto Repair, Bells Landing, or from Grampian Lions Club members.

The meal will include barbecue chicken, a baked potato, baked beans, a dinner roll, a drink and homemade cookies. The chicken will be cooked over an outdoor pit, using the club’s special barbeque sauce recipe.

Please come and enjoy this meal and support the club as well as the Grampian Days Homecoming. Immediately following the dinner, the club’s 2021 Citizen of the Year will be announced.

For more information, please call Jim at 814-277-6841 or Kirk at 814-236-3755.