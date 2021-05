ADVERTISEMENT

Evelyn R. Reid, age 89 of Sykesville, PA, died Friday, May 14, 2021, at the DuBois Nursing Home. Born on May 16, 1931, in Sykesville, PA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Blanche (D’Amico) Martino. On July 29, 1950, she married her Donald L. Reid. He preceded her in death on March 12, 1975. Evelyn retired from […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/evelyn-r-reid/