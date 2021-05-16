ADVERTISEMENT

The Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its first deer target match of the year on Sunday.

The Unlimited Class ended in a first-place tie between John Shoeman of Altoona and Jim Wonders of Johnstown while third place went to Jim Ohare of Blairsville.

The Factory Varmint class was won by Ed Rethi of Dixonville, then second- and third-place went to Gina and Brian Kunselman of Punxsutawney. Joe Lash of Hillsdale was the top gun in the AR Class.

The side group match was won by Jim Wonders with a 10-shot group, at 400 yards, that measured 2.222″.

Pictured are Rethi, Lash, Ohare, Shoeman, Wonders and Gina and Brian Kunselman.