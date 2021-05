ADVERTISEMENT

William T. Hartman, Jr., age 68 of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at his home. Born on July 23, 1952, in Pittsburgh, PA, he was the son of the late William T. and Helen J. (Zimmerman) Hartman, Sr. On October 8, 1977, he married his wife of 44 years, Susan J. (Corrigan) Hartman. She survives. Bill proudly served […]

