CLEARFIELD – Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) seniors have chosen to maximize their high school opportunities for career training and industry certifications, with an eye on becoming successful and financially secure much earlier in life.

Career and Technical Education Signing Day is a way of recognizing their hard work and the value of the career-preparation training they have received through the CCCTC.

In photo, from left to right, are Fred Redden, CCCTC executive director, and current CCCTC Information Technology student, Ethan Watt, from Philipsburg-Osceola Area High School who will be attending Penn State University for cyber security after graduation.