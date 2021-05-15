ADVERTISEMENT

Being aware of the most common dangers of mast-climbing in construction can help you better prepare for the top safety threats you’ll face on the job.

On large construction projects, such as tall buildings or bridges, workers will often use mast climbing work platforms. Such platforms help elevate materials and personnel so that they can perform necessary work at a greater height. While such platforms provide far more safety than just using a ladder, some risks remain. Below, we will address some of the key dangers of mast-climbing in construction. In doing so, we hope to help workers better protect themselves against these critical threats.

Falls

Falls pose a serious safety risk for all construction sites, regardless of how high up they are. However, it goes without saying that the higher up a worker is, the more life-threatening a potential fall becomes.

When proper safety guidelines and fall protection measures are in place, the risk of falls while working on mast-climbing platforms is relatively low. That said, strict protocols might fall by the wayside on a busy, hectic construction site. To minimize fall-related injuries and fatalities, workers should always wear the proper gear and equipment, such as fall arrest harnesses, to keep them secure in the event of an accident.

Dismantling Errors

Once a project is complete, workers must then dismantle the mast-climbing platform. Unfortunately, this process poses several safety risks, as the platform could collapse if workers don’t deconstruct it properly. To prevent the structure from tipping over and seriously injuring workers, always put base ties in place to provide stability before beginning the removal process. In addition, workers should follow all instructions on safely dismantling their platform strictly as outlined in the structure’s owner’s manual.

Structural Failures

Another one of the main dangers of mast-climbing in constructionis the potential for structural failures. A correctly installed and maintained mast-climbing platform is unlikely to suffer structural failures. However, accidents can happen.

One of the leading causes of structural failures on these systems is exceeding the weight limitations outlined in its manual. By overloading the platform, you place excess stress on its components, which can cause them to fail or break. To prevent structural failure, avoid pushing the limits of your mast-climbing platform, and pay close attention to its maximum capacity standards.