CLEARFIELD – The Lady Bison picked up another Mountain League victory as they avenged an earlier season loss to the Penns Valley Lady Rams on Friday evening by an 8-3 score.



Junior ace Emma Hipps continued her strong season on the bump with a 17 strikeout performance. She also blasted three home runs for the Lady Bison offense and tallied a three-for-three game with a walk and four RBIs. The three home runs by Hipps were just three of five total long balls from the Clearfield offense.



Alexis Benton and Anna Twigg each connected on their first home runs of the 2021 campaign to cap off a great display of power from the Lady Bison lineup in this one.



Clearfield wasted little time setting the tone as they plated four runs in the first inning to take control of the game and give Hipps some wiggle room in the circle. Lead-off hitter Ruby Singleton started the home half of the first inning by reaching on an error and Hipps wasted little time putting Clearfield on the board with a two run blast to center to make it a 2-0 game.



After two Lady Bison outs, Alaina Fedder kicked off some two out lightning for the home team with a single to left. With one on and two out, Benton belted a big fly over the left field fence to double the lead for the Lady Bison and make it 4-0.



The top of the third inning saw the Lady Rams plate all three of their runs for the game to get within striking distance at 4-3. Hipps was due up to begin the bottom half of the third and with an 0-1 count, she saw a pitch she liked and clobbered another homer to make it a 5-3 Lady Bison advantage. Her dominance on the bump continued as she struck out the side in the top of the fourth to help keep command of a two run lead.



In the bottom of the fifth, the junior standout Hipps was due up again to start the inning. She delivered for her team with another solo blast to make it a 6-3 ball game in favor of the Lady Bison.



Her third home run of the game was not the final solo blast as freshman Anna Twigg launched a home run over the center field fence to make it a 7-3 game in the sixth inning



The Lady Bison added another run in the inning as Kylee Hertlein reached on a walk followed by Hipps. Lauren Ressler came through for Clearfield with a one out single that scored Hertlein to give the Lady Bison their eighth and final run of the game. Hipps took the circle for the top of the seventh and picked up two more strikeouts to secure the 10th win of the season for Clearfield.



Another notable accolade from the game includes Ressler adding to her school record in doubles as she now has 12 two baggers in 2021. The Lady Bison picked up a total of 10 hits in the game and went 3-1 on the week. The win helps them approve to 10-5 on the season while Penns Valley falls to 11-7.



Winners of three straight games, the Lady Bison will look to keep the momentum rolling next week as they square off with DuBois in their next game on Tuesday, May 18 in DuBois. The game is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.



PENNS VALLEY – 3



Allison O’Brien (P) 4110, Avery Dinges (2B) 3110, Kendra Bumgardner (SS) 4110, Ellie Coursen (1B) 3000, Noelle Webb (RF) 3010, Jordan Anderson (C) 3000, Kailen Winkelbech (CF) 2000, Avelyn Van Heyst (3B) 3010, Scotty Dinges (LF) 3000, TOTALS 28 3 5 2.



Batting



TB: Kendra Bumgardner, Allison O’Brien, Avery Dinges, Noelle Webb, Avelyn Van Hurst

RBI: Noelle Webb 2

ROE: Jordan Anderson

FC: Kendra Bumgardner

HBP: Kailen Winkelblech

SB: Allison O’Brien



CLEARFIELD – 8



Ruby Singleton (CF) 4100, Emma Hipps (P) 3334, Lauren Ressler (1B) 3021, Olivia Bender (C) 4010, Alaina Fedder (SS) 4110, Alexis Benton (RF) 3112, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3010, Morgan Cheek (LF) 2010, Anna Twigg (LF) 1111, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 2100, Samantha Campolong (CR) 0000, TOTALS 29 8 10 8.



Batting



2B: Lauren Ressler, Alexis Bumbarger

HR: Alexis Benton, Emma Hipps 3, Anna Twigg

TB: Alexis Benton 4, Alaina Fedder, Lauren Ressler 3, Alexis Bumbarger 2, Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps 12, Anna Twigg 4

RBI: Alexis Benton 2, Lauren Ressler, Emma Hipps 4, Anna Twigg

ROE: Ruby Singleton



Score by Inning



Penns Valley 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Clearfield 4 0 1 0 1 2 X



Pitching



Penns Valley Allison O’Brien 2/3 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 0 K.

Kendra Bumgardner 5 1/3 7 H, 4 R, 4 ER, 3 BB, 9 K.



Clearfield Emma Hipps 7 IP, 5 H, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 17 K.



W – Emma Hipps (8-5). L – Allison O’Brien (3-2).





Right fielder Alexis Benton hit her first homerun of the season (Photo by Jay Siegel)