CLEARFIELD – The Clearfield County Commissioners approved various items of business during their board meeting on Tuesday.
The commissioners:
- approved the recommendation of the Solid Waste Advisory Committee (SWAC) and directed the solicitor and CCSWA Director Jodi Brennan to finalize the county’s request for proposals as part of the process of updating the county’s 10-year Solid Waste Plan.
- approved a service agreement with the PIMCC (Prison Inmate Medical Cost Containment) Associates Program for the Clearfield County Jail.
- approved a maintenance agreement with Pirrello Enterprises for a Canon copier utilized by the. Register and Recorder’s office.
- approved a copier lease agreement with Doing Better Business for a copier utilized by the Prothonotary and Clerk of Courts office.
- approved liquid fuel allocations to: Troutville Borough, $3,000; Jordan Township, $3,764.82; Penn Township, $4,617.31; Ferguson Township, $4,551.50; Covington Township, $3,696.08; and DuBois City, $8,590.01.
- ratified its proclamation of May as Motorcycle Awareness Month.
- approved six new hires, one employee separation/retirement and one employee leave of absence.
- approved the minutes of the April 27 board meeting as presented by the chief clerk.
- approved the bills as presented by the Controller’s office.