Virginia L. “Cookie” Siverling, 93, Sabula, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, at her residence. She was born April 12, 1928, in Weedville, PA. She is the daughter of the late Betsy (McCaferty) Bennett. She married Howard “Windy” Siverling on July 25, 1947; he preceded her in death in 2003, Virginia leaves behind her son, Byron (Cindy) Siverling of Penfield, […]

