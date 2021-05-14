CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man, who was accused of having sexual relations with a 15-year-old girl in early July of last year, has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Darrin R. Thompson, 33, was charged by Clearfield Borough police in October of 2020 with felony statutory sexual assault-11 years older; involuntary deviate sexual intercourse person less than 16 years age; sexual assault; and aggravated indecent assault-complainant less than 16.

He was also charged with felony corruption of minors-defendant age 18 or above; three counts each of child pornography and disseminate photo/film of child sex acts; intimidate witness/victim; and criminal use of communication facility, plus misdemeanor lure child into motor vehicle.

Thompson has pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of corruption of minors, District Attorney Ryan Sayers confirmed, noting there were some “unforeseen” circumstances that he couldn’t comment on at this time.

For this, Thompson was sentenced by President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to six months to two years less two days in county jail, plus six years of probation.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the investigation began July 5, 2020 following a report of inappropriate social media messages, which had been exchanged between Thompson and the girl.

Following an officer’s review of the messages, he received permission to search the girl’s iPhone, and requested she be transported to the police station and Child Advocacy Center for an interview.

She said she met Thompson about a month earlier at a local race track, and they ran into each other again the following weekend. She said he asked for her SnapChat username, and they started talking daily.

She told police she knew Thompson was 32 years old (at the time), and that he was aware of her age as well. She said he had her over to his home, which was awkward the first time, and also had her send pictures of herself to him.

She said they went “away” about 20 times to Bilger’s Rocks or to abandoned places and tunnels. He also gave her a NOVO vape and they would smoke weed together.

She said she used a “fake friend” as an excuse so she could visit Thompson, and that on July 3, 2020, he took her to the races. Afterwards, they went back to his residence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The girl said that Thompson kissed her and rubbed about her body. They also reportedly had sexual relations during the early-morning hours of July 4, 2020.

On July 9, 2020, police executed a search warrant on Thompson’s residence and seized his cellular phone. Both cell phones were taken to the DuBois City police station for forensic extractions.

The girl’s phone contained photographs she’d sent Thompson of her chest and buttocks. Both phones contained numerous pictures of them together, according to the affidavit.

Snapchat messages confirmed Thompson’s relations with the girl, police said, and when it was discovered by her mother, he asked her multiple times not to allow her mother to contact police.

When she said police took photographs of everything on her phone and knew they had sex, Thompson asked to speak with her mother to explain the situation and for the girl to clear out the whole conversation.

Thompson contacted the girl’s mother and sister, and admitted to having been hanging out with the girl and to having been with her on the night in question. He asked if they’d contacted police.

He also messaged his ex-girlfriend stating he was probably going to jail for hanging out with a 15-year-old girl at his house “all the time.”

Police viewed Thompson’s web history, which revealed searches on how to delete all SnapChat messages/account, if you can get into trouble for hanging out with a minor, indecent assault charges and magisterial district judge docket sheets.