PSP Clearfield

State police are investigating the theft of a red Monitou Backhoe from the area of Caldwell Rd., Lawrence Twp. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police investigated an incident of theft. Unknown suspects hacked into the victim’s computer and advised that they implemented a virus on the system. The victim was told to purchase $1500 in Target gift cards for them to secure the computer system.

State police responded to an incident where a male and female were accusing each other of mowing grass that belonged to the other person. They repeatedly placed and moved a set of deer antler near what they felt was the property line. Both were cited for harassment.

State police responded to an incident of trespass on Bryan Ln. in Penn Twp. Charges are pending.

State police responded to an incident of harassment on Davis Rd. in Pike Twp. Scott Bressler, 67 of Olanta and Gilbert Bressler, 70, of Grampian got into an argument of a right of way on their respective properties. During the argument, Gilbert Bressler waived a handgun around which caused alarm to Scott Bressler and a nearby person. Both were charged with harassment and disorderly conduct.

State police are investigating an incident of Criminal Mischief on Good St. in Houtzdale Borough. Unknown actors slashed the tires on the victim’s vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

State police arrested Robert Runyan, 33, of Clearfield for fleeing and eluding after a vehicle pursuit that began on Pine Run Rd. in Knox Twp.

State police investigated a report of a burglary on Lyleville Rd. in Beccaria Twp. Leads were followed which resulted in the arrest of Michael Fyock, 42, of Coalport.

State police investigated an incident of theft in Cooper Twp. The victim reported that he was contacted by unknown persons via telephone stating that there was a warrant for his arrest through the US Government and advised to purchase $4000 in Nike and Apple gift cards. The victim then gave the serial numbers and security codes to the scammer. The victim was advised that there was no warrant for his arrest. Contact with Nike and Apple to deter transfer of the codes were unsuccessful.

State police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief on Don St. in Houtzdale Borough. Unknown actor(s) damaged the rear windows of two separate vehicles parked in the driveway of a residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Clearfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

State police arrested Michael Luzier, 32, of Woodland and Joseph Bortz, 37, of Clearfield after they were found to be in possession of drugs and paraphernalia.

State police responded to a two vehicle crash on the Allport Cutoff in Morris Twp. The crash occurred as a 2005 Ford Escape collided with the rear of a 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe which was stopped, waiting for traffic to make a left hand turn. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage. The driver of the Escape was transported to Penn Highlands Clearfield for treatment of injuries.

State police responded to a single vehicle crash on Evans Rd. in Pike Twp. The 17 year old female driver was negotiating a right hand turn when the vehicle slid off the roadway striking multiple trees. She was wearing a seatbelt and suffered suspected serious injuries. She was flown via life flight to Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment.