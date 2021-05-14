ADVERTISEMENT

Clarion Forest VNA is seeking a full-time Registered Nurse to join their Home Health Team. The RN best fit for this position is well organized, has excellent documentation skills, and desires a more flexible, family-friendly schedule with one-on-one patient interaction. Full-time RNs are salaried with a generous bonus system in place. Requirements: Licensed as a RN in Pennsylvania 1 year […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-home-health-registered-nurse/