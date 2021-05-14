ADVERTISEMENT

VNA Extended Care Services is seeking Home Attendants to provide personal care to its consumers in their homes primarily in Clarion and Forest counties. Duties also include light housekeeping and meal preparation. Day/Evening/Weekend shifts available Education: High School Diploma or equivalent required Reliable transportation a must Experience preferred Full-time employees are eligible for Health, Dental, Vision, and PTO! Interested applicants […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-home-attendant-2/