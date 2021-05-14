ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – The Lady Bison improved their season record to 9-5 with an 11-3 victory over visiting Tyrone on Thursday evening. The victory is the second of the season for Clearfield over Tyrone which gives them the season sweep for the 2021 season.



The program honored the three seniors on the roster before the contest for their contributions to Lady Bison softball over the last four years. The Clearfield seniors in 2021 are Morgan Cheek, Kendra Billotte, and Kendyhl Luzier.



The Lady Bison were able to collect 12 hits with their ace Emma Hipps picking up 15 more strikeouts in the circle to make for a total team victory for Clearfield in this Mountain League matchup. Another milestone achieved from the victory in this one was the Lady Bison secured their first ever winning season in their time in the Mountain League. Currently. Clearfield is 7-5 in league play with one ball game remaining.



Though the home team got off to a slow start and the game was scoreless heading into the bottom of the third inning, it did not take long for the team to get the offense rolling.



The Lady Bison put up an eight spot in the bottom of the third which was plenty of offense in order to get the victory Thursday night. With one out, Morgan Cheek got the rally going for Clearfield by connecting on a single to right. Cheek was able to move up to third on a Lady Eagles miscue and stood just 60 feet from scoring the game’s first run.



After a Clearfield out, lead-off hitter Ruby Singleton reached base by way of a hit-by-pitch to put runners on the corners with two outs. Singleton showcased speed and got into scoring position with Hipps at the dish. Hipps delivered in a big way with a two out, two RBI double to left that scored Cheek and Singleton.



After the double by Hipps, Lauren Ressler replaced Hipps after she smacked a double of her own to left which allowed Hipps to score and make it a 3-0 Clearfield advantage. This two-bagger for Ressler allows her to stand alone in Lady Bison history. The double was number 11 of the season and puts her in sole possession for most doubles in a season in Clearfield history.



Next up was Olivia Bender out of the clean-up spot who did her job to keep the rally going. She came through with an RBI single to center which scored Ressler to make it three straight hits for Clearfield and a four run lead at 4-0.



Anna Twigg was the courtesy runner for Bender and moved up to third on an Alaina Fedder double which put two runners in scoring position with two outs. Alexis Benton was up next and was able to hit a single to center which scored Twigg and made it 5-0 in favor of the home team.



Alexis Bumbarger was up next and kept up the hot hitting for Clearfield with a two RBI single that plated both Fedder and Benton and extended the lead to 7-0. Morgan Cheek was up next and was hit by the pitch to put two runners on and still two out for the Lady Bison.



Kylee Hertlein continued the offensive showcase with a double which scored Bumbarger to make it 8-0. The Lady Bison tried to sneak one more run in on the double, but Cheek was unfortunately out at home to end what was an incredible offensive display from the entire Lady Bison lineup.



Tyrone was able to get a solo blast in the top of the fourth from Ella Pearson to make it an 8-1 ball game, but the Lady Bison would tack on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it 10-1. Oliva Bender and Alain Fedder hit back-to-back jacks for Clearfield, both to center field, to extend the lead for the home team.



The bottom of the sixth inning saw Clearfield add their run number 11 as Singleton doubled and Hipps replaced her with a double of her own to make it an 11-2 lead after Tyrone scored their second run in the top of the inning.



The Lady Eagles would push one more run across on a Victoria Reese solo shot, but Hipps closed the game by striking out the the final two batters to secure another victory for the Lady Bison.



Clearfield picked up multiple-hits games from Fedder, Hipps, and Bender in this one as the trio combined to go six-for-11 at the dish with two homers, five RBIs, and four runs scored.



Clearfield will cap off their week in a showdown with Penns Valley in Clearfield Friday night with first pitch expected at 4:30 p.m. Clearfield will look to split the season series with Lady Rams as Penns Valley got the better of Clearfield in the first matchup of the season back on April 19 by a 5-0 final score.



TYRONE – 3



Maci Brodzina (SS) 3110, Beth Pearson (C) 3011, Ella Pearson (2B) 3111, Victoria Reese (CF) 3111, Maecy Tuskovich (1B) 3000, Allison Beeman (DP) 3000, Maci Lingenfelter (P) 3000, Kali Brodzina (RF) 1000, Tiffany Tuskovich (RF) 1000, Emma Dibert (3B) 2000, TOTALS 25 3 4 3.



Batting



2B: Maci Brodzina

HR: Victoria Reese, Ella Pearson

TB: Victoria Reese 4, Maci Brodzina 2, Beth Pearson, Ella Pearson 4

RBI: Victoria Reese, Beth Pearson, Ella Pearson



CLEARFIELD – 11



Ruby Singleton (CF) 3210, Emma Hipps (P) 4123, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4111, Olivia Bender (C) 4122, Alaina Fedder (SS) 3221, Alexis Benton (RF) 3111, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 3112, Morgan Cheek (LF) 2110, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 3011, Anna Twigg (CR) 0100, TOTALS 29 11 12 11.



Batting



2B: Kylee Hertlein, Alaina Fedder, Lauren Ressler, Emma Hipps 2, Ruby Singleton

HR: Alaina Fedder, Olivia Bender

TB: Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein 2, Alaina Fedder 6, Lauren Ressler 2, Alexis Bumbarger, Olivia Bender 5, Emma Hipps 4, Ruby Singleton 2, Morgan Cheek

RBI: Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein, Alaina Fedder, Lauren Ressler, Alexis Bumbarger 2, Olivia Bender 2, Emma Hipps 3

HBP: Ruby Singleton, Morgan Cheek

SB: Alexis Benton, Ruby Singleton



Score by Inning



Tyrone 0 0 0 1 0 1 1

Clearfield 0 0 8 0 2 1 X



Pitching



Tyrone Maci Lingenfelter 6 IP, 12 H, 11 R, 11 ER, 0 BB, 2 K.



Clearfield Emma Hipps 7 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 15 K.



W – Emma Hipps (7-5). L – Maci Lingenfelter (0-1).