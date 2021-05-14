HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday reminded Pennsylvanians that fully-vaccinated individuals may choose not to wear a mask, unless a business or organization, such as a school, requires that added layer of protection, in accordance with updated masking guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“By getting vaccinated with one of the three safe and effective vaccines, you are adding the best layer of protection for yourself and others,” Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said.

“If you are fully vaccinated, it is an incentive to be able to remove your mask, but businesses and workplaces may still require this added layer of protection for their employees or customers that may have underlying conditions that continue to make them vulnerable to this virus.

“We ask that Pennsylvanians continue to be kind and respectful to each other, as we continue to fight COVID-19 in our communities and continue to get residents vaccinated.”

The CDC guidance states that fully-vaccinated individuals – two weeks after their final dose — can resume activities that they did prior to the pandemic without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by law, rule and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.

Under the guidance, individuals are still being required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations.

In addition, all individuals should still follow guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.

The Secretary of Health’s universal face covering order remains in effect and unvaccinated individuals, including children, must still comply with the order.

Once 70 percent of Pennsylvanians over the age of 18 are fully vaccinated, Pennsylvania will lift the masking order.

As of Friday, May 14, 47.4 percent of adults 18 and older are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania, according to the CDC vaccine tracker.

You can find the nearest vaccine provider with available vaccine using Vaccine Finder.