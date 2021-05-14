CLEARFIELD – During Thursday’s Clearfield Borough Council Committee meeting, council members talked trash.

Council members discussed an ongoing issue with garbage along the river banks and dumping issues at parks, the recycling site and compost site.

Street Foreman Todd Kling said that in getting the borough ready for warmer weather, the street crews have been picking up trash along the river banks and he said it is shameful how people treat the beautiful natural resource Clearfield has.

He said they’ve been picking up all kinds of trash, filling bags on a regular basis and suggested that people could easily help out by picking up garbage when they’re out walking, or even organizing groups to adopt sections of the river bank.

“It’s doesn’t take much to clean it up,” he said, adding that the litter harms wildlife and the environment in general.

Borough Operations Manager Leslie Stott said the borough has added trash cans along the riverwalk and noted during the recent Beautification Day, the biggest problem was the huge number of cigarette butts thrown on the ground instead of the trash cans or other receptacles.

Stott also issued a final warning to those abusing the compost site shared with Lawrence Township.

Recently, the street crews and township employees have been cleaning up dumped concrete.

Stott reminded everyone that the site is only for compost materials such as yard waste and is not a dumping site for garbage or construction materials.

If people cannot respect the site, the gate will be locked.

Police Chief Vincent McGinnis said with the council’s blessing, he and his officers will stop issuing warnings and begin fining people and anyone who sees the site being abused should take down the license plate number.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kling added that most people who use it do it correctly, but the bad actors ruin it for everyone else.

There has also been an issue with garbage left at parks, especially the smaller parks throughout town, and also at the recycling drop off site at the borough garage, and McGinnis told council that if they have names and addresses, his officers will respond.

Kling said there is less of an issue at the Upper and Lower Witmer Parks.

Solicitor F. Cortez “Chip” Bell reported that he has revised the curfew ordinance and said the fee structure was changed to have more “teeth.”

He suggested council review other ordinances and change fee structures so that they are both more enforceable and present a deterrent.