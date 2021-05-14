The Throwback Thursday section is a great historical boost to Clearfield County, and I am grateful to GANT News for allowing me to contribute a historical image and short article, week after week, for the past three years.

I’ve been able to find a photo of each borough and township so that larger and smaller Clearfield County communities are represented. Some have a good deal of photos on hand; some don’t.

Boroughs such as Glen Hope, LaJose, New Washington and Chester Hill, to name a few, have few images stored in the archives of the Clearfield County Historical Society.

Photos of Graham, Decatur, Boggs, Chest, Woodward, Bell, Penn and Greenwood Townships, to name a few more are sparse also. Photos from other county locations will be helpful.

Towns, businesses, schools, churches family gatherings, camps, holidays and people making a living, seem like every day events, but they show slices of county life that are often long gone.

Local and county history, that features ordinary people, is as valuable as the “big event” happenings that school history courses teach. Certainly, I want to keep Throwback Thursday going, but I need some help from readers.

If anyone has pertinent county photos, and would like to share them; please scan and send them to editor@gantdaily.com with Throwback Thursday photo in the subject line.

If I can’t find photos of some of the places listed, I will use local business ads that I have found on PSU’s digital archives at panewsarchive.psu.edu.

The site carries some 19th-century issues of two Clearfield newspapers, and is a valuable historical source, available free of charge online. It is worth a look.

A photo doesn’t have to appear typically antique and a black and white print in order to be locally historic. Color or black and white snapshots from the mid-20th century to, perhaps the 1980’s will do fine.

Images from the 50’s, 60’s and 70’s are interesting today over a half century later. Time moves on!

Thanks so much!

David Wulderk