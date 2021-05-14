ADVERTISEMENT

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Thursday’s Redbank Valley Invitational brought together the top track and field squads in the area, allowing the KSAC’s elite athletes to show off their strength, speed, and skill against their competition. Photo by Dave Cyphert/ ProPoint Media Photography. In the girls’ competition, Brookville reigned supreme, winning three events. The Raiders were victorious in the 4x100m relays, […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/areas-top-athletes-battle-at-redbank-valley-invitational/