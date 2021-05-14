ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – Roland “Rock House” Welker will make his first live, on-stage appearance since winning the seventh season of the wildly-popular History Channel survival show, ALONE, this summer at the Clearfield County Fairgrounds.

This festival event will open at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 17 with an array of vendors, a chicken barbecue provided by the Clearfield Elks, an axe-throwing competition, chainsaw carvers, children’s activities, food vendors, wine and beer tasting, a barbecue cook-off and live entertainment.

At 6 p.m., local band, Hell Bent, will rock the grandstand stage, and at 7 p.m., Welker will share his 100-day survival tales and hunting tactics. Festival admission is free and main stage event tickets are $20.

Attendees to the grandstand show will have the chance to win door prizes with the grand prize being a personal, guided hunting trip with Welker.

In addition to Saturday’s events, a VIP Meet & Greet will be held on Friday, July 16 at 6 p.m. in the Expo 1 Building. This event will be catered by Denny’s Beer Barrel Pub. The ticket price is $50 and includes admission to Saturday’s stage show; a limited number of tickets will be sold.

For more information and tickets, visit RolandWelker.com. Interested vendors are asked to e-mail partner@100dayking.com.

About Roland

Making the cut out of over 40,000 applicants to the ALONE show, Welker was among 10 contestants set out to survive 100 days in the Canadian Arctic and win the largest cash prize in the show’s history- $1 million dollars.

In over six seasons, no single contestant had ever last that long until Welker “Got Woodsy,” emulating the old-timers he deeply respects at “Rock House.”

On Aug. 20, 2020, fans world-wide turned in to watch Roland’s sister, Megan Francis, trek to Rock House and declare him the 100-day king. Currently residing in Red Devil, Alaska, he is considered the foremost hunting guide in the Last Frontier state.