Over 50 projects were highlighted Wednesday as the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced the work that will take place across District 2’s nine-county region during the 2021 construction season.

“The importance of good roads and bridges in rural areas cannot be overstated,” said Governor Tom Wolf. The work that will take place this year across the north central region will ensure continued delivery of goods and services to hundreds of thousands of Pennsylvanians and add real value to people’s lives.”

Overall highlights in the 2021 construction season for District 2 (Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties) include:

• approximately 68 miles of paving;

• approximately 46 bridges repaired or replaced; and

• approximately 432 miles of roadway seal coated.

“Our roadway and bridge construction efforts will help ensure safer, more convenient travel across our nine-county region, “ District 2 Executive Tom Zurat said. “Improved travel is vital to the overall quality of life for area residents, and this year we will see over $68 million invested in 54 new road and bridge construction projects, as well as more than $118 million invested in continuing projects like our Interstate 80 bridge replacement project at the Woodland interchange in Clearfield County.”

Other notable projects that will continue this year include:

• I-99 highway restoration including patching and overlay, guiderail and drainage in Bellefonte Area of Centre County, $4.6 million;

• I-80/A18 construction for the new local interchange just east of the Bellefonte 161 interchange in Centre County, $52 million;

• Route 146 bridge replacement over Red Mill Brook in McKean County, $1.2 million;

and

• Route 153 reconstruction of Front Street in Clearfield Borough, $4.5 million;

Notable projects that are expected to begin this year include:

• Route 2001 bridge preservation for three locations in Cameron and Clearfield counties,

$3.4 million;

• Route 879 bridge improvements on the Karthaus truss over the West Branch of the Susquehanna River in Burnside Township, $1.4 million;

• Route 477 bridge replacement over Fishing Creek in Loganton Borough, $1.6 million;

• Route 555 bridge preservation in Elk County, $1 million;

• Route 75 bridge replacement over Norfolk Southern Railroad near Port Royal, Juniata County, $4.2 million;

• U.S. Route 6 betterment in the borough of Port Allegany in McKean County, $1.9 million;

• Route 1005 (Electric Avenue) streetscape project for Reedsville/Brown Township in Mifflin County, $668,000;

and

• Route 6 bridge rehabilitation at 3 locations; in Potter County, $1.4 million;

As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep their safety and the safety of highway workers in mind. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers, and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

For more information on projects occurring or being bid this year, those made possible by or accelerated by the state’s transportation funding plan (Act 89), or those on the department’s Four and Twelve Year Plans, visit www.projects.penndot.gov.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.