HOUTZDALE – Despite the COVID-19 pandemic cancelling events over the past year, all- and utility-terrain vehicle and dirt bike riding became a thriving outdoor activity.

It was popular not only for residents throughout Pennsylvania, but also for those who were able to travel and experience off-road adventures.

So, on Tuesday, the Clearfield County ATV/UTV Trails Initiative was unveiled courtesy of Josiah Jones, county tourism director, and Doug Wagner, president of the Allegheny Ridge Recreation Association.

Current plans would connect some of the most popular riding areas into one cohesive trail, covering Philipsburg through Osceola all the way to surrounding areas of Ramey and Beccaria.

The trail committee neither plans to create new trails nor to take away from the scenic beauty of these areas, but instead to utilize existing trails and rail beds.

This area, Wagner explained, was the first frontier to conquer during the western expansion in America, so there are many points of interest for visitors.

Among those who are involved with bringing this proposed trail system to fruition is Jim Laird, the owner and operator of Laird Landscaping and Architecture.

Laird was originally contacted by Wagner about the proposed trail system last year; unfortunately, the pandemic became a hinderance to initial efforts.

Laird did, however, continue to keep an observant eye on the ATV community through its members and their investments in their off-road vehicles.

“It’s the first time recreational riding has become a family sport thanks to the side-by-side,” Laird said. “We’re seeing two-seat UTVs so a wife/husband can ride and four-seaters that allow for the kids.”

“We want those kinds of visitors, but have to kick-start it. We’ve had an unprecedented number of visitors to our area, even with the pandemic. Our biggest challenge … is accommodating the people.”

Wagner projected the trail would initially draw 900 – 1,300 riders per week, especially with a high number of out-of-state visitors, and so it would be a growing project.

“In the last year alone, Philipsburg had more visitors than State College,” he said. “We’re not even talking about Penn State; we’re talking the actual town.”

“The trails are already there,” Wagner said, adding the committee wanted to create a well-developed system with a clear path for those who wanted to ride from one area to another.

For Jones, Wagner and Laird, the benefits of the trail system would be more than just financial gains for the area, as it would also keep residents here.

“Rural areas are facing economic struggles and downsizing. Kids are moving away to areas that offer more options, and we want to bring them back or keep them here,” Jones said.

“This trail system would help provide economic growth for businesses and homes. More families are realizing the fun in riding these trails and the whole recreation industry.”

State Rep. Tommy Sankey of Houtzdale also participated in the meeting, and praised plans for the new trail system. He believes riders have respect for their ATVs/UTVs as well as the land.

He said he’s been on many rides himself and people ensured the land over which they traveled was left in far better condition than when they first arrived.

“Today riders own expensive equipment, then put thousands into their machines,” Sankey said. “Many travel great distances to ride, making this the perfect example of a public-private partnership.”

From a financial perspective and based on similar trail systems in West Virginia, Wagner said businesses will benefit from the increase in tourists and their families.

In fact, he said restaurants, repair shops and so on saw increases in business for a two- to three-day period with tourists outspending locals by about $530.

The county’s trail, according to Laird, would be a true “Heritage Trail,” between the rail and old coal beds. He also said it has such a rich culture, which often gets taken for granted.

“These small, rural towns all can benefit from the increased tourism,” he said, and County Commissioner John A. Sobel agreed, saying he was in favor of any project that betters the county’s economy.

Wagner said the trail isn’t all about generating more money for the area, but they also want people to have safe and legal recreational opportunities to ride their ATVs/UTVs.

He noted that for every registered ATV, there’s probably four that are unregistered. He said the trail would encourage owners to get their vehicles registered, take them out and enjoy time with their families.

Then, Wagner reiterated the challenge isn’t bringing visitors to the area, but having accommodations and a welcome site for all riders and their families/friends.

“The biggest challenges are we can’t build a campground fast enough,” he said, “… and other states neighboring us have a state-wide system in place already for ATVs.

“We’re what can be described as the ‘hole in the donut.’ This is what we’ve been trying to achieve, and we now have an opportunity to do so.”

Wagner continued, “We want to make a responsible system for both riders and landowners. You look at the demographics of the ATV community now, and it’s amazing.

“It’s not just kids with ‘yard sale’ ATVs that are riding around. You see people with these machines that are thousands of dollars, sometimes tens of thousands of dollars.”

The proposed trail system currently includes Mountain Ridge ATV, Rock Run Recreation and Rails to Trails throughout Clearfield County. But the committee doesn’t want it to take multiple years.

Laird said that he, along with his company, are already exploring their involvement and how it can immediately help make the trail system a reality.

“The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources legally gives us two years to have a trail system in a single county,” he said. “We want to have that sooner, say within a year.”

Laird concluded the meeting by making a very clear note that they don’t want this trail system to develop many years down the road – but here and now.

“We all want a state-wide program for ATVs like our neighboring states. This is not a 30-year plan,” Laird said. “We’re focused on what we can roll out in year one, or what we can roll out on day one.”