ADVERTISEMENT

NEW BETHLEHEM BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Multiple area fire companies responded to a structure fire on Arch Street in New Bethlehem early Thursday morning. (Photos by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography) A representative of Clarion County 9-1-1 told exploreJeffersonPA.com that they received a report of a structure fire on Arch Street in New Bethlehem around 5:31 a.m. Limestone Township […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/multiple-fire-companies-respond-to-structure-fire-in-new-bethlehem/