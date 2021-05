ADVERTISEMENT

Michael Richard Wright, 66, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Tuesday, May 11, 2021, surrounded by family at his home. He was born on July 24, 1954, to the late Floyd James and Charlotte Ann (Smith) Wright in Erie, PA. Michael graduated from Academy High School in Erie with the Class of 1972. He was a lifelong welder. Michael was […]

