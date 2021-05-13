ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – On a day in which they were originally scheduled to play against their Clearfield County rival in the Clearfield Lady Bison, the two programs rescheduled for next week allowing Curwensville to take on Purchase Line and then Harmony.



The Lady Tide left school in the early afternoon and played two road contests and were able to give up a combined one hit in their two victories on Wednesday evening. The Lady Tide took care of Purchase Line 11-0 in five inning as Joslynne Freyer tossed a no-hitter in the game. In game number two, Curwensville hit the road to face Harmony and were able to pick up their second win of the day by an 8-0 final score.



In what was a unique day of high school softball, Lady Tide Head Coach Allen Leigey could not have asked for anything more than the two victories on the day. Curwensville is now 12-4 on the season and will close out the regular season with four games next week as they head into the District 9 AA playoffs.



GAME ONE: CURWENSVILLE – 11 – PURCHASE LINE – 0 (5 Innings)



Eight Curwensville hits led to 11 runs in the game as the Lady Tide made quick work of the Lady Dragons in an 11-0 victory in five innings. Freyer’s excellent pitching in 2021 continued as she tossed a shortened no-hitter and walked just one while adding 10 punch-outs.



Freyer was given ample run support as the Lady Tide brought their bats in the first game of the afternoon. They collected eight hits and managed to push across 11 runs in all. Abby Pentz, Logan Sheeder, and Shyanne Rudy each collected two hits in the game while Taylor Simcox and Teagan Harzinski each contributed one.



Pentz continues her strong season out of the lead-off spot as she was two-for-four in the game with a double, triple, three RBIs, and two runs scored. Sheeder also had a strong overall game as she was two-for-three in the contest with two RBIs while also scoring a run of her own.



Designated player Taylor Simcox was also impactful in the box as she was one-for-one with two walks, two RBIs, and a run scored. Shyanne Rudy was able to turn in a two-for-two game with two runs scored and another batted in.



Maddie Butler was able to add two runs to the scoreboard for the Lady Tide with MacKenzie Wall also scoring a run in the contest for Curwensville.



Though it was a slow start in the game, the Lady Tide were able to find their stride as the game progressed with the team exploding for seven runs in the fifth inning to pull away from Purchase Line when they needed to.



After wrapping up this game, the Lady Tide sat at 11-4 overall and got in their vans to play game number two of the day against Harmony.



CURWENSVILLE – 11



Abby Pentz (CF) 4223, Logan Sheeder (LF) 3122, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4000, MacKenzie Wall (SS) 3100, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3111, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 2221, Maddie Butler (C) 2200, Nora Young (2B) 3000, Taylor Simcox (DP) 1212, Kaylie Shaw (RF) 0000, TOTALS 25 11 8 9.



PURCHASE LINE – 0



Aliya Nichol (C) 2000, Sydnee Elick (1B) 2000, Carly Ward (P) 2000, Abbie Goncher (SS) 2000, Bethany Smith (3B) 2000, Lauren Bennett (3B) 0000, Avery Falisec (CF) 2000, Saphire Myers (CF) 0000, Kadance Nedrow (DP) 1000, Rylee Lee (RF) 2000, Jenna Mumau (LF/FLEX) 0000, TOTALS 15 0 0 0.



Score By Innings



Curwensville 0 0 2 2 7

Purchase Line 0 0 0 0 0



Pitching



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 10 K.



Purchase Line C. Ward 6 IP, 8 H, 11 R, 9 ER, 5 BB, 2 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (9-4) . L – Carly Ward (0-1).





GAME TWO: CURWENSVILLE – 8 – HARMONY – 0



Though the Lady Tide started slow once again in game number two of the day, the team showed poise and heated up at the plate once again in the later innings to pick up their second victory of the day in an 8-0 shutout victory over the Lady Owls of Harmony.



Freyer tossed a gem again on the bump for the Lady Tide as she combined to pitch 10 scoreless and hitless innings combined on the day. She added nine more strikeouts in this game and walked just one. She picked up win number 10 of the season and was relieved by Sheeder who pitched two scoreless innings to seal the deal for the Lady Tide.



The visiting team were able to collect nine total hits in the game with lead-off hitter Pentz and three hitter Freyer leading the offensive fire-power for Curwensville. Pentz was unstoppable in the box in this one as she collected a four-for-four game with a double, triple, a walk, three RBIs, and four runs scored. She either drove in or scored seven of the Lady Tide’s eight runs in the contest.



Freyer was able to turn in a great offensive game of her own by going three-for-five with two RBIs, a stolen base, and a run scored. Curwensville was able able to get hits from Maddie Butler who was one-for-two at the dish with two walks, and two runs scored. Wall and Young were the other two Lady Tide batters with hits in the victory over Harmony.



After picking up a run in both the first and third innings to go up 2-0, the Lady Tide added another in the fifth inning and pulled away in the sixth by having four runners cross home to make it 7-0. Another run in the visiting half of the seventh from Butler added insurance and helped secure a second consecutive win for the road team.



As of now, Curwensville is the number one seed in District 9 Class AA with games still yet to be played from all the teams. If the Lady Tide continue to play like they did on Wednesday afternoon, they have a great chance of securing the top seed heading into the D9 playoffs which would mean an automatic ticket into the D9 semi-finals.



With four games next week, every win will matter as the late season push begins for the Lady Tide in their quest to be crowned district champions.



CURWENSVILLE – 8



Abby Pentz (CF) 4433, Logan Sheeder (LF) 4101, Joslynne Freyer (P) 5132, MacKenzie Wall (SS) 3012, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3001, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 4000, Maddie Butler (C) 2210, Nora Young (2B) 4010, Taylor Simcox (DP) 3000, Kaylie Shaw (RF) 0000, TOTALS 32 8 9 8.



HARMONY – 0



H. Buring (SS) 3000, J. Beck (LF) 3000, A. Sward (C) 3000, T. Hauser (P) 3000, E. Neff (3B) 3000, T. Peace (CF) 2010, E. Rorabaugh (1B) 2000, K. Davis (2B) 3000, K. Dotts (RF) 2000, TOTALS 24 0 1 0.



Score by Innings



Curwensville 1 0 1 0 1 4 1

Harmony 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



Pitching



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 5 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 9 K.

Logan Sheeder 2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 2 K.



Harmony T. Hauser 7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 5 ER, 7 BB, 12 K.



W – Joslynne Freyer (10-4). L – T. Hauser (0-1).