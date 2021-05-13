ADVERTISEMENT

May 13 scores and recaps. Baseball Results Brookville 3, Punxsutawney 0 A masterful performance by Hunter Geer on both the mound and at the plate powered Brookville to a 3-0 win over Punxsy. Geer tossed a complete-game one-hitter, walking two and hitting one. Remarkably, Geer only struck out one batter in the win, a testament to his ability to produce […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/geer-dominant-in-brookville-baseball-win-may-13-baseball-softball-scores-powered-by-eric-shick-agency/