HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed that as of 12 a.m., May 13, there were 2,028 new positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state-wide total to 1,181,279.

According to the department’s Web site, Clearfield County has had 8,424 (+19) total cases since March of 2020 and 143 deaths while 21,487 people have tested negative for the virus. Of those cases, 6,147 were confirmed and 2,277 were probable.

The state-wide percent positivity for the week of April 30 – May 6 is 6.6 percent. Daily data is available on the Web site, with archived data also available.

The department has also reported a total of 26,697 deaths attributed to COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. County-specific information and a state-wide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

There are 4,492,502 individuals who have tested negative state-wide to date. Additionally, 91 percent of patients have recovered from the virus.

State health officials remind that mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home, and critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Fully-vaccinated people are permitted to participate in some activities without a mask based on U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.