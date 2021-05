ADVERTISEMENT

Diana (Bennett) Perks, age 74 of Grampian, PA, died Wednesday, May 12, 2021, at her home. Born on July 2, 1946, in Grampian, PA, she was the daughter of the late John and Clara Gearhart Mitchell. On October 30, 1965, she married Russell Perks, Sr. He preceded her in death on January 10, 2013. Diana was a homemaker. She was […]

