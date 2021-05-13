ADVERTISEMENT

PENFIELD – You could be the hero who changes a child’s life.

The Children’s Aid Society of Clearfield County is hosting a foster care information event Saturday, May 15. It will take place, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., at Parker Dam State Park (Pavilion 4).

The event will provide families opportunities to learn more about foster care parenting. There will also be refreshments and giveaways.

Anyone who cannot attend is encouraged to contact the Children’s Aid Society at 814-765-2686, Ext. 249 or e-mail fostercare@childaid.org.