The new program will provide vital connectivity for eligible households during the COVID-19 pandemic

QUINCY, Mass. – Atlantic Broadband, the eighth-largest cable operator in the United States, will provide broadband connectivity at discounted prices for financially-struggling households through the Federal Communications Commission’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program.

Under the program, which started May 12, Atlantic Broadband will provide a discount of up to $50 per month towards broadband service for eligible households (and up to $75 per month for households on qualifying Tribal lands) so that they can be connected for distance learning, work from home, telehealth and other critical online destinations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

New, existing and prior customers that meet financial eligibility requirements may choose from various Internet packages with speeds designed to meet a range of household needs.

The Emergency Broadband Benefit discount will be applied as a monthly credit against the cost of the Atlantic Broadband Internet service selected by each household.

“Atlantic Broadband continues its wholehearted support for initiatives that will help our customers and communities remain connected to the things that are most important to them, especially households that are struggling financially due to the pandemic,” said Heather McCallion, vice president of products and programming for Atlantic Broadband.

“The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program will ensure that households in our service areas have access to powerful broadband speeds up to 1Gbps, delivered over a reliable, fiber-rich network for a great online experience.”

The Emergency Broadband Benefit Program was created last December when Congress passed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021, which provides $3.2 billion to fund the program.

The program will conclude when the fund is expended or six months after the end of the COVID-19 public health emergency.

It is the second major initiative undertaken by the FCC in partnership with U.S. Internet service providers to help households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last spring, Atlantic Broadband supported customers through the “Keep Americans Connected” program, launching an affordable “Internet Assist” Internet package, temporarily suspending disconnects, waiving late fees, and making its WiFi hotspots available to the public during the early months of the pandemic.

Atlantic Broadband has also supported state and local broadband programs, including Connecticut’s “Everybody Learns” initiative, a partnership with the Connecticut Commission for Educational Technology, the Connecticut State Department of Education and local school districts, which was funded through the CARES Act and Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund.

Households may apply and determine their eligibility for the program by visiting https://getemergencybroadband.org/. Once household eligibility has been confirmed, households may enroll in the program at atlanticbb.com/ebb.