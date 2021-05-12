ADVERTISEMENT

CLEARFIELD – A Woodland man is facing felony and misdemeanor charges following an alleged assault incident Tuesday in Clearfield.

Robert P. Roach, 36, is charged by Lawrence Township police with felony aggravated assault (two counts) and aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI.

He’s also charged with misdemeanor simple assault, disorderly conduct and DUI (three counts), plus five summaries.

According to a news release, police received a report about a male driving aggressively and tailgating at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Long John Silver’s.

The caller said the driver, Roach, was following her, and she pulled into the restaurant’s lot to find help. Because he followed her there, she tried to leave and he allegedly “rammed” her vehicle, causing his to overturn.

The woman said she tried to leave again, but Roach exited his vehicle, confronting her at her driver’s side window and striking her in the face multiple times.

Then, she said, he attempted to pull her from her vehicle and when he was unsuccessful, he began striking her again until a witness intervened to end the assault.

Upon arrival on-scene, police took Roach into custody. The woman suffered head and facial injuries, and was evaluated by emergency personnel. She was later released per her request to a relative.

Roach is being held in Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail, and will appear for a preliminary hearing May 19 during centralized court.