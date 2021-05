ADVERTISEMENT

Thelma Marie Cochran, 80, Punxsutawney (formerly Indiana) died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her residence. The daughter of Carl B. Miller and Rosetta Smith and step-father William McCracken, she was born August 29, 1940, in New York City. Thelma was a member of the Indiana Eagles and Slovak Club. Her interests included crocheting, playing cards, gardening, and growing flowers. She […]

