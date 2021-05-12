ADVERTISEMENT

The following guide is brought to by the experts at West Park Rehab Physical Therapy. The acromioclavicular, or AC, joint is part of the shoulder girdle (the collar bone and shoulder blade that supports the shoulder joint). An AC joint injury describes an injury to the top of the shoulder. It occurs where the front of the shoulder blade (acromion) […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/sponsored-ordered-5-11-2021-the-guide-to-acromioclavicular-joint-injuries-from-west-park-rehab-physical-therapy/