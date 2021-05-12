ADVERTISEMENT

HARRISBURG, Pa. – In preparation for Pennsylvania’s municipal primary election on May 18, Acting Secretary of State Veronica W. Degraffenreid reminds Pennsylvanians they can find comprehensive voting information at votesPA.com. “The votesPA.com site is a one-stop-shop for Pennsylvania voters. They can verify their registration, find out where to vote or how to return their mail ballot, and even watch a […]

