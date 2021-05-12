ADVERTISEMENT

HUNTINGDON – The Lady Bison were able to snap a recent skid with a 7-0 victory over Huntingdon on Tuesday evening. The victory helps Clearfield improve to 8-5 on the season and secure a season sweep over Huntingdon.



The story of the game was Emma Hipps continuing strong pitching this season as she pitched a complete game, one hit, shutout while adding 15 strikeouts and no walks. She is now up to 139 strikeouts this season. The junior standout also delivered at the plate by going two-for-four with a home run and two RBI’s.



Lauren Ressler continued a strong season as she added her 10th double of the season to tie the school record for two baggers in a season with Jess Porter in 2000 and Brooke Cline in 2018. Ressler was one-for-four with three RBI’s on the day. Kylee Hertlein also had a big day at the plate by going two-for-three with a double and two RBI’s of her own.

Clearfield started the game on a positive note as lead-off batter Ruby Singleton reached base safely to put pressure on Huntingdon early in the game. Hipps was up next and delivered with an RBI double and moved up to third on the throw to make it 1-0. Hipps was plated on an RBI groundout from Ressler to make it a quick 2-0 advantage for the road team.



Hipps was able to retire the side 1-2-3 with three punch-outs to continue the momentum in favor of the Lady Bison heading into the second inning. Hipps would rack up another 1-2-3 inning in the second to start the game with six consecutive strikeouts. In the third, she struck out the seventh and eight hitters to make it eight straight K’s to begin the game.



Earlier in the third inning, Clearfield added some insurance runs as Hertlein began the inning with a single and was followed by Singleton who reached on a single of her own to put two runners on with no outs in the top of the third. After a double steal put both runners in scoring position, Hertelin was thrown out at the plate on a fielder’s choice with Singleton advancing to third and Hipps making it to first.



Hipps moved up 60 feet to put two runners in scoring position with one out and Ressler knocked them both in with her program single season record tying double to make it 4-0.



The Lady Bison did not let up in the fourth inning by scoring two more runs to make it 6-0 in their favor. Alexis Benton doubled to kick-off the inning and was joined on the bases by Alexis Bumbarger as she was hit by a pitch. Morgan Cheek was up next for Clearfield and she was also hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Lady Bison.



Hertlein delivered a two RBI double to left to score Benton and Bumbarger and help Cheek advance to third. Huntingdon was able to work out of this jam, but they would ultimately surrender one more run to Clearfield in the game as Hipps blasted a home run to left field for her fourth of the season. The solo blast made it 7-0 heading into the final half inning.



Hipps got another 1-2-3 inning to help secure the victory for the Lady Bison. Clearfield will play their third game in as many days Wednesday afternoon in a battle of Clearfield County schools. The Lady Tide of Curwensville will welcome the Lady Bison of Clearfield on Wednesday, May 12 for a game slated for 4:30 p.m.



CLEARFIELD – 7



Ruby Singleton (CF) 4210, Emma Hipps (P) 4322, Lauren Ressler (1B) 4013, Olivia Bender (C) 4010, Alaina Fedder (SS) 4010, Alexis Benton (RF) 3110, Alexis Bumbarger (3B) 2110, Morgan Cheek (LF) 2000, Kylee Hertlein (2B) 3022, TOTALS 30 7 10 7.



Batting



2B: Alexis Benton, Kylee Hertlein, Lauren Ressler, Emma Hipps

HR: Emma Hipps

TB: Alexis Benton 2, Kylee Hertlein 3, Alaina Fedder, Lauren Ressler 2, Alexis Bumbarger, Olivia Bender, Emma Hipps 6, Ruby Singleton

RBI: Kylee Hertlein 2, Lauren Ressler 4, Emma Hipps

ROE: Ruby Singleton

FC: Emma Hipps, Morgan Cheek

HBP: Alexis Bumbarger, Morgan Cheek

SB: Kylee Hertlein, Emma Hipps, Ruby Singleton 2



HUNTINGDON – 0



Patrick (P) 3000, Bilich (CF) 3000, Reynolds (3B) 3010, Burkey (LF) 3000, Fultz (SS) 2000, Morder (2B) 2000, Shope (C) 2000, Odonnell (1B) 2000, Wilson (RF) 2000, TOTALS 22 0 1 0.



Batting



TB: Reynolds



Score by Innings



Clearfield 2 0 0 2 2 0 0 1

Huntingdon 0 0 0 0 0 0 0



Pitching



Clearfield Emma Hipps 7 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 15 K.



Huntingdon Patrick 7 IP, 10 H, 7 R, 6 ER, 0 BB.



W – Emma Hipps (6-5). L – Patrick (0-1).