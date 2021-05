ADVERTISEMENT

Curwensville Borough

Police assisted the Jefferson County Probation Department with an attempted warrant service on Filbert St.

Police received a report of a female passed out in a vehicle with children in it in the area of Bailey Rd. The incident was passed on to PSP Clearfield.

Police assisted Curwensville Ambulance Service at a Schofield St. address.

Police assisted State Police with a warrant service on McNaul St.