ADVERTISEMENT

New Era Building Systems has openings throughout the plant and they want you! There are currently searching for well-qualified applicants in the following areas: Framing Drywalling Tiling Sheathing Roofing Carpentry Competitive rates with benefits offered for those with prior experience and training! Weekday Shift- 40 hours per week and production bonus. Check them out! Visit www.championhomes.com/careers or call 814-267-8875 for […]

Read the full story here: https://www.explorejeffersonpa.com/featured-local-job-multiple-positions-at-new-era/