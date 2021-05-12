ADVERTISEMENT

CURWENSVILLE – The Lady Crusaders of Elk County Catholic traveled to take on the Lady Tide of Curwensville on Tuesday, May 11 in a game that was postponed due to weather from the previous day.



In this one, the Lady Crusaders were able to get the better of the Lady Tide by a final score of 12-8 to improve to 11-4 on the year. The win for ECC means a season sweep for the Lady Crusaders over the Lady Tide in 2021. Oddly enough, the score of the first content between the teams held back on April 8 was also a 12-8 final score.



Curwensville was able to collect multi-hit games from McKenzie Wall and Abby Pentz who accounted for five of the nine Lady Tide hits. Logan Sheeder, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski, and Nora Young each accounted for one hit each on Tuesday evening.



The Lady Tide took a 4-1 lead early in the ball game after scoring two runs in each of the first two innings. Pentz started the bottom of the first inning with a walk and Sheeder followed up with a walk of her own. Pentz was able to steal both third and home with Freyer at the plate to make it a 1-0 game. Sheeder moved up to second via a steal and scored on an error to make it 2-0.



Maddie Butler started the home half of the second by reaching on an error with Young following her and reaching after being hit by a pitch. After a groundout that advanced Butler and Young a base each, Pentz came through with a sacrifice fly to score Butler to make it a 3-1 game. Sheeder was up next and singled to bring Young home to make it 4-1 in favor of the Lady Tide.



However, a five run third inning from the Lady Crusaders was something the Lady Tide was not able to overcome. After going down 6-4 in the top of the third, Curwensville was able to get a run back and make it a 6-5 game heading into the fourth. Wall was hit by a Lady Crusader pitch to start the third and would eventually score later in the inning as two ECC errors allowed her to move up and eventually score.



Both teams added a run to their credit in the fourth inning to make it a 7-6 game. Pentz reached in the bottom of the fourth to kick-off the inning and eventually scored on an RBI single from Wall later in the inning. Unfortunately for the Curwensville faithful, ECC was able to pull away late in the contest as they scored two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to secure a victory.



The Lady Tide are now 10-4 on the campaign and will be back in action Wednesday evening, May 12, as they host down river rival Clearfield at 4:30 p.m.



ELK COUNTY CATHOLIC – 12



Lucy Klawhun (SS) 4211, Gabrielle Weisner (CF) 3210, Lydia Anderson (1B) 3211, Emily Mourer (P) 4225, Sydney Alexander (3B) 3100, Ellie Barron (LF) 2221, Tessa Fledderman (DH) 4000, Caitlyn Vollmer (C) 4122, Elizabeth Anderson (RF) 3000, Hope Farley (RF) 1000, TOTALS 31 12 9 10.



Batting



2B: Caitlyn Vollmer

HR: Ellie Baron, Emily Mourer 2

Grand slam: Emily Mourer

TB: Lydia Anderson, Ellie Baron 5, Lucy Klawuhn, Emily Mourer 8, Caitlyn Vollmer 3, Gabrielle Weisner

RBI: Lydia Anderson, Ellie Baron, Lucy Klawuhn, Emily Mourer 5, Caitlyn Vollmer 2

ROE: Gabrielle Weisner

HBP: Lucy Klawuhn

SB: Lydia Anderson, Ellie Baron 3, Lucy Klawuhn, Caitlyn Vollmer



CURWENSVILLE – 8



Abby Pentz (CF) 4321, Logan Sheeder (LF), Joslynne Freyer (P) 5211, McKenzie Wall (SS) 3133, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3010, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 4000, Maddie Butler (C) 4101, Nora Young (2B) 3110, Taylor Simcox (DH) 3000, TOTALS 32 8 9 7.



Abby Pentz (CF) 4320, Logan Sheeder (2B) 3120, Joslynne Freyer (P) 4112, Mackenzie Wall (SS) 4110, Teagan Harzinski (1B) 3011, Shyanne Rudy (3B) 4101, Maddie Butler (C) 2000, Kaylie Shaw (C) 0100, Rylee Wiggins (LF) 2000, AJ Swatsworth (LF) 1000, Marlee Gasper (RF) 3012 TOTALS 30 8 9 5.



Batting



2B: Nora Young

3B: Joslynne Freyer

TB: Joslynne Freyer 3, Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz 2, Logan Sheeder, McKenzie Wall 3, Nora Young 2

RBI: Maddison Butler, Joslynne Freyer, Abby Pentz, Logan Sheeder, McKenzie Wall 3

ROE: Maddison Butler 2, Joslynne Freyer, Teagan Harzinski

FC: Teagan Harzinski, Abby Pentz, Shyanne Rudy

HBP: Simcox Simcox, McKenzie Wall, Nora Young

SB: Joslynne Freyer 2, Abby Pentz 3, Logan Sheeder



Score by Inning



Elk County Catholic 0 1 5 1 2 3 0

Curwensville 2 2 1 1 0 2 0



Pitching



Elk County Catholic Emily Mourer 7 IP, 9 H, 8 R, 4 ER, 4 BB, 3 K.



Curwensville Joslynne Freyer 7 IP, 9 H, 12 R, 10 ER, 5 BB, 5 K.



W – Emily Mourer (2-0) . L – Joslynne Freyer (8-4) .