ADVERTISEMENT

DUBOIS – The Maple Avenue Streetscape project was awarded to Dave Roman Excavating Inc. during Monday night’s DuBois City Council meeting.

The company’s bid of $748,980.10 was the lowest of five bids that were received for the project, and under budget, per Engineer Chris Nasuti.

Dave Roman Excavating was $24,000 less than the next lowest bid; the highest bid came in at $924,935.

Council also awarded the 2021 pavement marking bid to Aztec Linear for $30,230, which Nasuti reported was also under budget.

Previously, council rejected project bids because they’d come in much higher than anticipated. The project was then rebid with revised requirements.

Council also noted that construction will continue on Maple Avenue for another six to seven months. Residents are asked to avoid Maple Avenue, if possible.

Finally, council voted to support Sandy Township with a sidewalk project.

The township requested the city’s support with obtaining a grant to fund a sidewalk from Maple Avenue at Seventh Street to the mall.

“I think they want to tie it into the walkway,” stated DuBois City Manager John “Herm” Suplizio.