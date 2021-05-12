CLEARFIELD – A committee meeting for Clearfield Area School Board members was held Tuesday to review a tentative budget prior to Monday’s committee and special voting meeting.

Business Manager Sam Maney presented a spreadsheet depicting the actual spending from 2019-2020, the budget for 2020-2021 and where the budget is projected to be at the end of the fiscal year and also the proposed budget for 2021-2022.

Currently, total projected expenditures for 2021-22 are $45,067,272 with a deficit of $5,531,485, which should shrink some in the coming month or so.

Maney said despite the deficit in the budget, he doesn’t see a need to raise taxes this year.

Maney explained that the effects of COVID-19 affected the budget for the current fiscal year and as a result he has created a budgetary reserve fund to help with unexpected expenses in the future.

It would seem that the district would have saved money, and in some cases that is true, but in other areas the expenses exploded unexpectedly, and the area where it was the most prominent was for cyber school.

Maney said after the meeting that many people think school boards are against cyber schools because of “competition,” but he said the truth is that the payment districts have to make for cyber school students is an unfair system.

It’s not the concept of cyber school that is the problem, it is how they receive money in Pennsylvania. “Cyber school isn’t free,” Maney noted, “public schools are paying for it.”

During the meeting, Maney and Superintendent Terry Struble attempted to explain the situation to the board and the press.

The projected 2020-2021 budget for charter/cyber school tuition was $1,150,000, but the projected cost, based on what the district has spent so far, is $2,477,042.

Maney said that school districts do not receive an actual cost to pay schools outside of the district’s own cyber school, and have to make estimated payments.

Just as an individual or family would do with a budget, the district tries to make an educated projection of what the cost will be, and also build in a cushion, based on prior years.

Unfortunately, if the district pays more than what the cost actually ends up, they don’t get that money back. And the number of students enrolled in cyber school this past school year went up due to COVID-19.

Struble added that schools other than the one used by the district charge different, higher, rates for special education students, and a student who isn’t enrolled in special education at the brick-and-mortar school could enroll in cyber school and have an evaluation done by that school and be changed to special education and a higher tuition is then charged.

He added that while in some cases, it may be true that the student really did need special education, in some instances the special education designation is questionable.

Maney presented the board members with a breakdown of costs. Using 38 students enrolled in regular education versus 13 enrolled in special education, the cost for the 38 is $12,683 per student, or $481,954 while for the special education students the cost is $32,193 per student, or $418,509.

The school Clearfield uses, Lincoln Learning, charges the same rate for all students. “We pay as long as they are enrolled,” Maney said, “They don’t have to attend.”

A student could be enrolled for the traditional 180 days, but only “attend” 45 days. Then, if they return to traditional school, they have to take remedial classes to catch up.

Ultimately, this hurts the budgets of all districts, not just Clearfield, and Maney said it is something the state Department of Education needs to step in and fix so that it is a fair system for everyone.

Then districts will have far less to complain about in regards to cyber schools.

A tentative budget will be presented to the school board Monday for approval, and then the complete budget will be adopted in June.