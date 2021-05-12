CLEARFIELD – A Clearfield man picked up in a police sweep of a Hill Street Extension residence in October will be spending time in state prison.

Michael D. Warrick, 30, was among those found at the known “drug residence” according to the affidavit of probable cause.

Warrick was seen in a vehicle at the back of the residence with Curtis Milligan, 20, of Clearfield, who was one of the subjects of the hunt, standing outside the car, near the driver’s side window.

They had reportedly just finished “what appeared to be a hand to hand drug transaction” with Milligan still having a container in his hand.

Milligan, who had a warrant for not appearing for sentencing court and had violated his probation, was taken into custody while Warrick threw items underneath his seat. He was removed from the vehicle and also taken into custody.

Warrick was found to be in possession of a notebook with a ledger of names, drug amounts and values.

He also had a container with two green heroin glassines, a green pill identified as Clonazepam and a white pill later found to be alprazolam.

Milligan had various pill containers with baggies, vials with residue and a lighter. But when he was searched at the jail, officers found a methamphetamine pipe and two baggies with methamphetamine residue.

During sentencing court on Monday, Warrick pleaded guilty to felony possession with intent to deliver-heroin and was sentenced by Judge Fredric J. Ammerman to nine months to two years in state prison, according to court personnel.

His probation on a previous drug paraphernalia charge was revoked at that same time for which he was given a consecutive term of three months to one year in state prison.

Milligan was sentenced in January to 90 days to one year in the county jail with two years consecutive probation for felony possession with intent to deliver-methamphetamine, less than 25 grams, according to online court documents.

During the incident, police found several people who were detained for probation violations or for having warrants.