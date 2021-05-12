CLEARFIELD – Nearly $900,000 in financial relief was awarded on Tuesday to local hospitality businesses who were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state’s COVID-19 Hospitality Industry Recovery Program (CHIRP) allocated $145 million in funding assistance to counties for hospitality industry businesses adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program required counties to establish grant programs for eligible businesses. Grant funds provided to counties were then awarded to eligible businesses to alleviate revenue losses and pay eligible operating expenses.

The county had to contract with one or more Certified Economic Development Organizations or Community Development Financial Institutions, which in turn disbursed the funding through grant agreements with eligible businesses.

In February, the commissioners approved an administration agreement with the North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning & Development Commission for disbursement of grant funding. The North Central PA Launchbox also assisted.

Each county received an amount based on population proportion, and according to previously-published reports, Clearfield County was eligible for $897,671 for local hotels, restaurants and bars, etc.

Eligible applicants had to be “hospitality” businesses that have a North American Industry Classification System (NAICS) designation with the Accommodation subsector (721) or Food Services and Drinking Places subsector (722).

Eligible businesses were required to:

have fewer than 300 full-time equivalent employees;

have a maximum tangible net worth of not more than $15 million;

have been in operation Feb. 15, 2020, and remain in operation with no intention to permanently cease operations within one year of the date of application; and

show how COVID-19 has had an adverse economic impact on the eligible business, which makes the grant request necessary to support the ongoing operations.

On Tuesday, the commissioners announced $880,000 in grant awards to 31 eligible hospitality businesses with priority given to area hotels with bars and restaurants having been eligible for previous COVID relief.

A complete list of county CHIRP grant awards is provided below:

Business Grant Award Holiday Inn Express Clearfield $50,000 Hampton Inn $50,000 Holiday Inn Express & Suites $50,000 DuBois Resorts LLC $50,000 DuBois Manor Motel $50,000 Super 8 By Wyndham Clearfield $50,000 Red Roof Inn $50,000 Budget Hotel $50,000 Subway $30,000 Luigi’s Ristorante $30,000 Ike & McCauley Bobette LLC $30,000 McClure’s American Diner $30,000 Shannon’s Catering LLC $30,000 Skate Station LLC $30,000 Moena Restaurant $30,000 The New Fort Worth Restaurant & Hotel Inc. $30,000 Vermeulen Enterprises LLC/Presko $30,000 Rainbow Inn/Just 1 More $30,000 St. Charles Café $30,000 Friendly Tavern Inc. $30,000 Fat Kids Sports Bar $30,000 Butch’s 101 Pitstop $20,000 Best Travel Inn $15,000 Kai Buffet & Grill $15,000 Key Largo LLC $10,000 West Branch Dairy Diner $5,000 Express Café & Convenience $5,000 Farm Table Restaurant $5,000 Rodeway Inn $5,000 Ethan’s Café $5,000 Spike’s Pub $5,000 Total $880,000

Commissioner John A. Sobel, board chairman, explained that the grants could be awarded in amounts, ranging from $5,000 to $50,000 but were required to be made in $5,000 allotments.

“Our philosophy – first and foremost – was to help businesses that we haven’t been able to help yet,” said Sobel. “… A lot of the higher awards went to local hotels, motels, etc.

“We did prioritize the hotels/motels because we helped a lot of our bars and restaurants last year with CARES funding,” continued Commissioner Dave Glass, “and then again with our emergency shutdown grants.”

Glass said the county also has to pay North Central Pennsylvania Regional Planning & Development Commission and North Central PA Launchbox for their administrative services.

He said it was important to note the Launchbox will receive just under $10,000 but will not pocket it and instead offer an entrepreneurial grant to funnel it back out into the community.

Glass also reminded grant recipients to closely monitor their e-mail because they will receive a grant agreement, which must be signed and returned in order for them to receive the funds.