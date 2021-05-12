ADVERTISEMENT

INDIANA CO., Pa. – Troopers are advising Indiana area residents to secure their vehicles and property and to report suspicious activity following recent incidents of theft and burglary in central Indiana County. Since 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 10, members of the Troop A, Indiana Patrol Unit have investigated at least five incidents of Theft from a Motor Vehicle and […]

