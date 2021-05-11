ADVERTISEMENT

ALTOONA – On Monday, Sheetz, a family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain with over 600 stores across the Mid-Atlantic, announced a $2/hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees, which will go into effect on May 21, 2021.

This permanent increase equates to a $50 million annual investment and comes on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.

In addition, Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program, which will provide store employees an additional $1/hour wage increase from May 21, 2021 until Sept. 23, 2021.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, president/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages.

“We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the seventh time, Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, tuition reimbursement, quarterly bonuses, an employee stock ownership plan, vacation time and more.

Additionally, Sheetz recently updated the company’s parental leave policy which includes 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community with the safety of all who walk through its doors as a top priority.

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Sheetz immediately implemented new cleaning and sanitization protocols as well as new safety measures, increased pay for store employees, released new scan-and-go technology in support of social distancing recommendations, rolled out curbside pickup and delivery options, offered free coffee to healthcare workers to fuel them as they fought the pandemic on the front lines, donated more than 600,000 meals to children and families in need and much more.

Sheetz currently operates 622 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Sheetz has over 2,000 positions the company is actively hiring for. Prospective employees can learn about upcoming open hiring events and apply for a position by visiting https://jobs.sheetz.com.