HARRISBURG – With the deadline to file 2020 Pennsylvania personal income tax returns and make final 2020 income tax payments approaching on May 17, the Department of Revenue is reminding Pennsylvanians that there is a free, online option available for filing state returns and making payments.

myPATH, available at mypath.pa.gov, is user-friendly and allows most taxpayers to seamlessly file the Pennsylvania Income Tax Return (PA-40) and make income tax payments.

myPATH also gives taxpayers access to error-reducing automatic calculators and provides instant confirmation that your return has been filed successfully.

“myPATH offers Pennsylvania taxpayers a free option to quickly file their returns and to ensure they receive their refunds as soon as possible if they are expecting one,” Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said.

“If you’re looking to save some money this tax season and avoid paying a fee for filing your Pennsylvania return, myPATH is a great option.”

As a reminder, the income tax filing deadline was extended to May 17 — about a month later than usual. Under Pennsylvania law, the filing deadline for state income tax returns is tied to the deadline set at the federal level. The IRS also extended the federal income tax filing deadline to May 17.

Important Features in myPATH

Taxpayers do not need to create a username or password to perform many functions in myPATH. That includes filing a PA-40 or making a payment, responding to department requests for information and checking the status of a refund.

In order to file the PA-40, taxpayers will need to provide their Social Security number and either: (1) the tax liability for a previous tax year; or (2) their birth date, Pennsylvania driver’s license/photo ID number and the expiration date for the license/photo ID.

If you choose to create a username and password in myPATH, you’ll have the ability to update/view detailed account information and notices.

You can also manage third-party access to your account, meaning you can give a tax professional or another person access to file your return and make payments on your behalf.

A detailed list of instructions is available in the myPATH User Guide. myPATH replaced the department’s previous personal income tax filing system, PA Direct File.

Electronic Filing for Free

Other free electronic filing options are available to file state and federal returns using software from a reputable vendor. More vendor information is available on the Department of Revenue’s Web site.

Electronic Filing for a Fee

Paid tax preparers and commercial tax preparation software providers offer electronic filing, or e-filing, for a fee. Check a list of vendors on the department’s Web site for further information.

Taxpayer Assistance and Checking the Status of Your Refund

Personal income tax assistance is available through the department’s Online Customer Service Center and by calling 717-787-8201 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The Online Customer Service Center contains answers to hundreds of common income tax questions and allows taxpayers to securely submit a question to the department through a process that is similar to sending an e-mail.

The Department of Revenue’s district offices are also open in a limited capacity with social distancing guidelines in place. Appointments are required to receive in-person assistance.

Taxpayers can check the status of their refunds online by selecting the Where’s My Income Tax Refund? link on the department’s homepage; or by calling 1-888-PATAXES. Taxpayers will be prompted to provide their Social Security number and requested refund amount to obtain the current status.

Free tax forms and instructions are available at www.revenue.pa.gov.